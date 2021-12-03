Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

LNDC stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

