Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The firm has a market cap of $657.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

