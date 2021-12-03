Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 880,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lands’ End by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.