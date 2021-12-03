Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.91 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.130 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 880,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,611. The company has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.71. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lands’ End by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lands’ End by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.