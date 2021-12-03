Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mistras Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,556. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

