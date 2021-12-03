Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Friday. 156,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.