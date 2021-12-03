Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $972.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

