Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 31449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Latch by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Latch by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

