Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 31449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
LTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.
About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.