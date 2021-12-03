Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 101500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Latin Metals from C$0.43 to C$0.37 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.