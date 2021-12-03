Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.81

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.81 and traded as low as $28.89. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 601 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.