Lawrence B. Seidman Purchases 7,186 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BWFG opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

