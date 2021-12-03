Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.