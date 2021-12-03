Ledyard National Bank Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

