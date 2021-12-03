Ledyard National Bank Has $3.08 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,898,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

