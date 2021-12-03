Ledyard National Bank Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

