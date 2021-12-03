Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

