Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.98 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

