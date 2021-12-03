Ledyard National Bank Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 165.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 149.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day moving average is $275.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

