Ledyard National Bank Sells 15,861 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

