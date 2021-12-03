Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,254 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,025,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

