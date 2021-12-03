Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $247.40 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

