LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research firms have commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 2,034,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

