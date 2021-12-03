Lendefi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $37,682.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00062296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00091939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.42 or 0.07845905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,970.80 or 0.99757933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

