LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

