Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 33,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.