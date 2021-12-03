Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,660. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.