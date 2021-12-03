Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 29,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,069. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

