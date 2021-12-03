Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.