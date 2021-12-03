Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,393. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

