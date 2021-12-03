Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $324.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

