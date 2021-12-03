Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.65 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

