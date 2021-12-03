Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Review

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Lightscape Technologies alerts:

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 19.57 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -105.62

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.01%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.