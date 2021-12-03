Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.75 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.