Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Lindsay worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 257.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $148.60 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $114.32 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

