LINK Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Billion (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.10 or 0.00498744 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $8.00 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00062229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.25 or 0.07865744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00091496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,556.46 or 0.99992651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.