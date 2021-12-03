Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter worth $308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth $237,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Liquid Media Group has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 14,555.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

