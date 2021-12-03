Litecoin Cash Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $7,291.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,530.74 or 0.99906485 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,783,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

