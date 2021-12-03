LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

