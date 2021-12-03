Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

A number of research firms have commented on L. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01.

TSE:L traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 274,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,526. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.37. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

