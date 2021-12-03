Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0340

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $37,031.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00243135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

