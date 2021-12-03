Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.43. 252,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,697. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.70. The stock has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

