Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.28 or 0.07900458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00353799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.02 or 0.01000473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00083520 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.28 or 0.00414472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.00400502 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

