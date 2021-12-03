Loser Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $977,544.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $977,544.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.94 or 0.07957897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.17 or 0.99879225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

