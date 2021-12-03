Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $798,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.80 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $615.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.