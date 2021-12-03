Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

CPF stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

