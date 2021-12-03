Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $485.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

