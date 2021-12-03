Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

