Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

