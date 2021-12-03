Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

