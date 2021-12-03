Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 125981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

