Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Acquires $98,950.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.