Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Acquires $98,950.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
